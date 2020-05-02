Chambers County residents seeking the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 test will have the opportunity to do so Sunday.
The National Guard is will set up a testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Whites Park near Anahuac. Those desiring the test will need to register ahead of time at txcovidtest.com or call 512-883-2400. Registration for the event began Friday.
There was concern voiced from the county about an inability to offer free testing earlier this month. Requests for a 1,000 tests had fallen short along with that for personal protective equipment.
