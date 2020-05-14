Harris County Public Health reported Wednesday that there have been 8,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of these 5,118 are active cases. About 3,315 people have recovered and 188 people have died.
The county has confirmed 91 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown.
There have been six confirmed cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 29 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has reported 50 confirmed cases. Of that number, 42 people have recovered. None remain hospitalized on Wednesday and no deaths have been reported.
Most of the cases, 36, have been in west Chambers County, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 42,403 cases. Of those about 17,726 cases are active, 1,676 people are hospitalized and about 23,519 people have recovered. There have been 1,158 fatalities reported.
