Hot grants now available from the City of Baytown Tourism Division. The City of Baytown Tourism Division is now accepting applications from non-profit corporations and organizations whose events or projects promote the tourism and hotel industry of Baytown. The Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grant applications are due Friday, August 21, 2020, by 4:00 PM to Anna Yowell, Tourism Manager. Applications may be obtained online at visitbaytown.com/hot-grant-info
By state law, the City of Baytown collects a Hotel Occupancy Tax (the HOT) from all lodging facilities located within the City limits. The City provides annual funding from a portion of the HOT revenue fund to non-profit corporations and organizations whose programs or special events qualify. There are requirements concerning the use of Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
