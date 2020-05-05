A man did not want to pursue charges after being stabbed about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Interstate 10.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man was trying to repossess a vehicle when he and the owner of the vehicle got into an argument.
The victim pulled a piece of metal on the vehicle owner, and the vehicle owner responded by stabbing him with a knife in the altercation.
Knife threat
A resident of the 500 block of Massey Tompkins Road reported that his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Timandra Cooper, broke out a window of his apartment.
As police were dealing with her, Dorris said, a man ran up carrying a large kitchen knife.
He was identified as 21-year-old Alrenzo Cooper, who had allegedly come to the apartment to assault the resident. The woman was charged with criminal mischief and the man with assault by threats.
Threats
A man reported to police for making threats against people in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive about 7:45 p.m. Saturday broke off a transit sign and threw it into a ditch when police arrived.
The man, identified as 43-year-old Reggie McCarty of Baytown, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault by threats and destruction of city property, police said.
Burglaries
• Outdoor sports equipment was reported stolen from a home in the 3200 block of Angelfish Cove Friday.
• Several vehicles were reported burglarized in the 900 block of North Main Street Friday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 6900 block of North Main Street early Sunday morning.
• A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3000 block of North Main Street over the weekend.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard Sunday.
Thefts
• An auto theft was reported Friday in the 5100 block of Maple Drive.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2700 block of Ward Road about 3 p.m. Friday.
• An apartment resident in the 800 block of Schilling Avenue reported money stolen Friday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Sunday morning in the 4600 block of Garth Road.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Mississippi Street early Sunday morning.
