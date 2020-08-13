Mont Belvieu city council members will vote on the city budget Aug. 24. No citizens spoke at the public hearing on the budget Monday, but council asked city staff to consider adding one or even two new positions before the budget is final.
Council member Tim Duree led much of the conversation about the need for a staff safety position to improve the documentation of safety procedures and safety training, with the intent of creating a culture of safety similar to that in much of the local industry.
