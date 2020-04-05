Sometimes thinking about the possibility of something advances the reality of it coming into existence much earlier than expected.
That’s what happened when online learning became a reality for the Goose Creek CISD student body when a coronavirus pandemic led to the district shut down March 16.
But that was only in a social, physical sense.
Supt. Randal O’Brien and his administrative team advanced its work with the thoughts of an ability to teach students via online instruction within a small sample size to educating thousands of young people in the face of the greatest health threat to the nation in a century.
It has had its speedbumps, but overall, O’Brien thinks after two weeks, things have gone as well as expected.
“After a couple of weeks where teachers have had the technology in their hands and have quit cursing themselves and throwing their computer down, we are right now in the acclimation stage,” O’Brien said. “Both teachers and students are starting to take it in stride. Where there is still room for improvement and growth is knowing the instruction isn’t going to be delivered the same way as before. The focus is on what’s important and streamline what they need to know before they go to school next year.
“It’s ensuring that the students have seven teachers not giving them seven tests every day. We don’t want the students, teachers or parents overwhelmed.”
O’Brien admits that the possibility of students performing better via this model than rather in a classroom is unlikely.
“It’s about connecting,” he said. “It’s hard to measure it after a few weeks, but it’s making sure that teachers are having a consistent delivery. Normally a teacher has the autonomy to decide how fast the pace will be based on how the students perform. In the classroom, you can measure it a little better. We are just looking for the kids getting the same instruction each week. Then the assessment will be are all students moving forward successfully.”
O’Brien said education through technology had always been on the horizon in some form, considering the getting of school IPADS in the hands of older kids. Then it became about making sure teachers were in touch with the ways of the newer forms of learning.
“Some of them are extremely technological and some had never been required to use technology at all,” O’Brien said. “So, it was first about getting the technology in the children’s hands and we had almost accomplished our goal. The kids are almost born with technology – with a phone in their hands.
“Had this been in our mind all along? Absolutely. It was about getting all of our employees technologically advanced. The by-product of this pandemic is the infusion of technology at an accelerated rate to where every single person is proficient delivering through technology.”
O’Brien admits that since taking over as superintendent
In 2014-15, he and his team had not staged a possibility of having to be in a position to send all 5,000 students from top to bottom of the district to their homes to learn in the face of a crisis.
“Not in terms of every single kid, but bite-sized, digestible pieces we could digest and disseminate,” he said. “It started with high school first, then maybe junior high to elementary. It has never been conceived as a holistic approach.
“The next step for us when the shutdown was initiated was a two-phase process: the first was professional development for teachers because we had gotten technology in the hands of the students. We wanted to have our faculty trained in an instructional setting.”
Google Classroom then became the platform GCCISD would turn to as a whole, with some teachers having previous experience.
It then moved on to how to get them trained on March 18-20.
“We trained them in our technology center in three days,” O’Brien said. “If they were technologically savvy enough, they could be trained at home and we had 20 percent of our faculty stay home. The others came through the center.”
The social distancing and protective rules were in place during the training to preserve the faculty members’ safety.
“Every faculty member was trained in three days which was voluminous,” O’Brien said. “We delivered the first instruction on (March 23). After listening to other districts around the area of Region 4 in the Houston area, it sounded like we were the first district to get lessons out to the students.”
With the teachers trained, the students needed to have access, but 14 percent of them did not have digital access, so they had IPADs provided to them.
“That’s a good start when 86 percent of our kids were getting lessons that Monday,” O’Brien said. “The following week we were handing out IPADs for those who didn’t have a computer at home.”
As far as internet access, the district gave access to its schools’ wi-fi connections which could be obtained from the parking lots. Even public-access wi-fi networks were also provided. Of course, once restaurants, coffee shops, and other places were shut down and the ability to use those wi-fi accounts stopped, the school parking lots began to get a bit fuller.
Once teaching began, it became less about quantity and more about the depth of learning the lessons.
“The teachers homed in on quality fewer lessons, so the students weren’t overwhelmed,” O’Brien said. “Every teacher has an assigned office hour, so they are logged on for at least an hour per day – and usually it is more of that. Students can log on and ask questions.”
Clearly, the onus on the direction of the students falls on the kids and their families much more in this environment.
“Teachers are tracking down the students not logging in or completing assignments,” O’Brien said. “They will call multiple phone numbers of whoever they can get, to get feedback to that person. We are down to a few numbers of kids per teacher that are not engaged.
“Most kids want to be engaged. We are doing everything we can to reach them. We may see two or three students out of 120 that aren’t engaged and that’s only a couple of teachers.”
All of this became reality because of the foresight of some of O’Brien’s think tank during those initial meetings about the impending pandemic threat.
“We were watching it out of the country before it came to America,” O’Brien said. “We were about a week ahead before the stay at home declaration. My executive team of about 10 people sitting around talking about ‘we’ve got to be ready.’ We started talking about how prepared we were for something like this. Having technology in everyone’s hands was huge.”
Then up came Dr. Matt Flood, the district chief technology officer, and Dr. Melissa Duarte, the deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
“There was talking that this might be coming our way and a ‘let’s get ready, let’s get ready,’” O’Brien said. “Within 24 hours Dr. Duarte had assembled the 18 instructional specialists on the Friday of Spring Break and divided them into (age groups). Teams of three got together and developed the curriculum for the next six weeks. It was prepared for digital and for print.”
Flood was then at work making sure the district’s buildings’ infrastructure, including the advancing the number of wi-fi hot spots.
“All the cars could pull into the parking lot and get wi-fi simultaneously,” O’Brien said. “Now anyone can pull up in a parking lot and do their homework.”
Dept. Superintendent of Administrative Services, Dr. Anthony Price then added the finishing touch of getting the grab-n-go food delivery program ready to go.
“I don’t know any part of my team that isn’t impacted by this,” O’Brien said. “The declaration of closure also constituted the declaration of essential staff. The identification is those who it takes to keep a business afloat. We used a light crew of maintenance, custodial and food service workers. No more than half of those crews are still keeping our buildings up. We are still operating as if the kids are still there.”
