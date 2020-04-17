Mont Belvieu church hosting food fair Saturday

Over the next week, beginning Saturday, three more food fairs will be held by Hearts and Hands of Baytown.
All three will take place from 9 a.m. to noon while supplies last.
Saturday’s will take place at Hillside Church, 123169 TX-146 in Mont Belvieu, while Wednesday’s will be hosted by Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main Street.
Next Saturday, Robert E. Lee High School will be the location of the final food drive over the eight-day period.
All of them will be executed via drive-thru distributions.
“I am so grateful for the prayer warriors covering us daily,” Nikki Rincon, executive director of Hearts and Hands Baytown, said. “I’m surrounded by frontline warriors who register those receiving. We are asking folks to follow Hearts and Hands of Baytown on Facebook for up to date event information.”
The fair held Wednesday at Faith Family served 641 families and provided 13,482 pounds of fresh produce, milk, baked goods and nonperishables.
Hearts and Hands of Baytown is a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene.
“We make sure volunteers’ temperatures are taken prior to volunteering,” Rincon said. “Gloves and face masks are provided, new signage with safety protocols have developed and staged around the event. To protect our registrars, a sign telling participants to only roll their windows two to three inches, is held on back of each clipboard and help up prior to the registrar coming within six feet of the vehicle.
“These new mandates are not easy, but mandatory and we are making every effort to maintain the highest standards for the health and safety of volunteers and those we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.