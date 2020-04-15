District 23 State Rep. Mayes Middleton participated in a webinar with members of the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to discuss resources available to small business owners needing assistance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now we beginning to look at what is next,” Middleton said. “We are flattening the curve, and the evidence shows we are. And we did it without overwhelming our healthcare system.”
Middleton, who heads Middleton Oil Company, said many of the Chamber’s members work in the petrochemical industry and understand controlled risks.
“That is how we need to approach reopening for business,” Middleton said. “In order to get there, the state and government have a lot of tools to help. This is unprecedented. The government shut this down. The virus didn’t do that directly. So, the government needs to be there to help. We have to help small businesses. Without them, we do not have a community.”
Middleton said there are some programs currently in action.
“A lot of people have been laid off, so I get a lot of questions about unemployment,” Middleton said. “The good news is that it has been extended to contractors.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 has enhanced federally funded benefits for self-employed individuals that “otherwise would not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.” Thanks to the CARES Act, the Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation provision added 13 weeks to the normal 26 weeks. It also added $600 a week of additional benefits.
“The state also waived the one-week-waiting requirement,” Middleton said.
Middleton said his offices are receiving a record number of phone calls inquiring about this.
“There are so many Texans out of a job. It will probably hit a million by the end of this month. We have a lot of claims to process,” he said.
Middleton said anyone that needs help with making claims can reach out to his state capital office at 512-463-0502. They can also call Middleton’s Chambers County office at 409-389-2203. To call Workforce Solutions about unemployment claims, dial 1-800-939-6631.
Middleton said U.S. Congressman Brian Babin deserved many thanks for helping to extend unemployment benefits for the people in Texas.
“That was a change we really needed,” he said.
Middleton also talked about the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“That is one of the bigger ones,” Middleton said. “The whole focus is to keep people employed after this. We have to come out on the other end. To shut down cannot last forever, nor should it. Later on, Gov. (Greg) Abbott will reveal his plan on restarting our economy. We know it is a lot easier to shut it down than it is to restart it. We cannot survive as we are now.”
Middleton said on Monday, Abbott announced Texas small businesses would have access to $50 million in private, forgivable loans struggling throughout the pandemic.
“It’s a private industry thing,” Middleton said. “But the thing I love the most (about the Paycheck Protection Program) is it is run through our community banks.”
Middleton said local banks such as Anahuac National Bank, First Liberty National Bank and Texas First Bank are helping folks through the program.
“It is a loan, but the portion you spend to maintain payroll is forgiven,” Middleton said. “The forgiveness period is a total of eight weeks, and you can use up to a quarter on non-payroll expenses like rent and mortgage. You just cannot use more than 25%. Anything that is not considered forgiven is a long-term loan at a very good interest rate.”
Middleton said this loan covers the period between Feb. 15 until June 30.
Another CARES Act loan available is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Middleton said business owners can apply for this at the same time as the Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“Those can overlap. But when you do that, you cannot use the proceeds for the same thing,” he said. “So, if you so the Paycheck Protection Program and you cannot take out the EIDL loan to cover payroll as well.”
Middleton said the EIDL can provide up to $10,000 to help get business owners through the COVID-19 nightmare quickly.
“That is $10,000 you should get within 72 hours,” Middleton said.
Employee retention credit, or payroll tax credit, is another option, Middleton said.
“With that one, you have to decide on the Paycheck Protection Program or the EIDL,” Middleton said. “We are not completely shut down. For a majority of Chamber members, it will be a good option. It will allow us to get through this crisis with the decrease in revenue rising.”
Middleton also said FEMA had extended the federal flood insurance grace period to 120 days.
“I have also been working with the Texas Comptroller,” Middleton said. “We did not do a forgiveness of sales tax in March or April, but you can work with the Comptroller on that to waive penalties and interest. You will have to file your sales tax return with the Comptroller. If you cannot pay, don’t pay. But, call their enforcement division.”
The number to call is 1-800-252-8880.
“It is a good thing to do if you are struggling to pay your sales tax right now,” Middleton said.
Middleton added nothing had been waived as far as property taxes are concerned.
“I need to follow up with tax accessor in Chambers County,” he said. “I have also submitted a request through my office. The gist is we are getting noticed for our value soon. Most likely, they are going to go up. People are making less money than they were last year, and they cannot afford to pay taxes they did last year.”
Macie Schubert, WCCCC president and CEO, read some questions to Middleton from Chamber members.
“Is there financial assistance for non-profits? For those 501c3’s,” Schubert asked.
“Yes. The Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment and FDA program are available for non-profit,” Middleton said. “Churches are struggling like everyone else. This covers them. We have to help them, too.”
Schubert said 62% of businesses in West Chambers County had applied for some or all of the loans.
“We are proud of businesses taking advantage of this,” she said.
