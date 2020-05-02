Voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 2 for Election Day for the Barbers Hill ISD and City of Mont Belvieu election to decide on a multi-million dollar school bond as well as council, board and mayoral races.
During the early voting period, 1,526 votes were casts either in-person or by mail-in ballots for the joint election. Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole said the turnout was double the last time the district held a bond election in 2017 when 86% of the voters showed up to approve a $120 million bond.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Final results for the election can be found on the Barbers Hill ISD website (www.bhisd.net) by going to the District tab and then selecting Elections. Final results will also be posted on www.baytownsun.com
A big item on the ballot is a $277.5 million bond referendum. The bond provides funds for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, additions to the existing elementary schools, and district-wide safety and security initiatives. Poole has said the bond will not result in a tax increase.
Brandie Ybarra is challenging Barbers Hill incumbent Clint Pipes for Position 4. Board member George Barrera is unopposed for Position 3.
Mont Belvieu voted will decide whether to re-elect Mayor Nick Dixon and pick a new mayor in Kevin Yeager, a former councilman.
In council races, incumbent Mike Pomykal is unopposed for Position 1. In the Position 2 race, Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry are vying for the seat being vacated by incumbent Ricky Shelton.
