Sales tax revenue distributed to cities and other Texas taxing authorities May 5, which reflected March collections, dipped slightly as the COVID-19 crisis began to take hold toward the end of the month.
Overall collections for all local governments were down 5% compared to March of 2019, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most businesses report sales tax collections monthly, but some small businesses report only quarterly, so some of the March collections included January and February, further reducing the impact of the pandemic.
However, collections for the entire first quarter for all businesses rose 3.2% compared to the previous year.
Locally, Baytown’s general sales tax collected $1.7 million for the March report, down 1.89% from the previous year. Year-to-date collections were $8.4 million, down .08% from the previous year.
In addition to the effect of COVID-19, Baytown was affected by the closing of San Jacinto Mall. The slowing of oil drilling also affected some tax collections for industrial equipment.
Mont Belvieu on the other hand reaped big gains from booming commercial development along Eagle Drive and Interstate 10, with its March sales tax collections at $1.3 million, a 67.62% increase from the previous year.
Year-to-date collections were $5.8 million, up 14.9% from the previous year.
Baytown also has three special sales tax districts. March payments for these were $167,542 for the Crime Control and Prevention District (up .1%), $168,599 for the Fire and EMS District (down .03%) and $606,201 for the Municipal Development District (up 4.52%).
