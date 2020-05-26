With the passing of the $277.5 million bond package at Barbers Hill ISD, the design phase for four of its projects is now underway, district officials said.
The bond, which passed May 2 with an 87% approval, includes construction for a new Intermediate School North and Intermediate School South, additions to the existing elementary schools, and a new wing for the high school’s 9th-grade students. The bond also has funds for safety and security equipment and upgrades at all BHISD campuses; HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and electrical upgrades for all campuses; Transportation Center additions and new school buses; and district technology.
Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole has said the bond will not increase the district’s tax rate.
The additions for the elementary schools is expected to begin in July,
according to Stan Frazier, Assistant Superintendent of Planning and Operations. The work on the intermediate schools should begin around September or October this year, Frazier added.
The addition of the 9th-grade wing will be included in a later package, Frazier said.
For Elementary School North, the additions include 14 new classrooms. Elementary School South will have eight new classrooms, a new art room, a new library, and the old library is going to be converted into six classrooms.
PBK Architects is doing the work on the elementary schools while Cre8 Architects will build the new intermediate schools. The facilities will hold about 1,250 students each.
Frazier said both elementary and the intermediate school designs are well underway with the elementary school additions going before the Barbers Hill board June 22. The intermediate schools are targeted for September, he said.
After work is complete on the elementary and intermediate schools, the district plans to focus on the transportation additions and then the 9th-grade wing addition. Then, the life-cycle equipment replacement will begin as well as preventive maintenance projects. The safety and security have been incorporated into the building packages with some in later packages, district officials said.
The nearby FM 3180/Interstate-10 project is not expected to interfere with the bond projects and vice versa, according to Sarah Dupre, Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
“The FM 3180/I-10 project is coming along on schedule with the closure of FM 3180 still anticipated to take place at the end of the month,” Dupre said. “While FM 3180 north and southbound traffic will be interrupted where it intersects with I-10, drivers will be able to use detours to access FM 3180 on each side of the interstate. North and southbound traffic along FM 3180 at I-10 is still anticipated to be reconnected in early August.”
