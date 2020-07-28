Two children were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital Saturday after being hit by a car in a driveway in the 7900 block of Wade Road. The children’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said the children’s mother was cleaning out her Ford Explorer in the driveway of their home in the 7900 block of Wade Road when she got into the vehicle to back up a few feet.
