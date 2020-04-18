Harris County Public Health reports there have been 4,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county through Friday. Of those, 3,446 are active. Another 947 people have recovered and 67 people have died.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 39 confirmed cases, the county reported. Detailed reports are not provided for unincorporated areas, but the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had 0-10 cases confirmed and the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 11-20 confirmed cases.
By Friday, Chambers County has reported 35 confirmed cases, with 18 people recovered and three hospitalized. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported. Of the confirmed cases, 23 were in western Chambers County, which includes Barbers Hill, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, Texas has reported 17,371 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There are 1,522 people hospitalized and there have been 428 fatalities. About 4,190 people have recovered.
Judge Hidalgo update
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak in the county and said the number of new cases seems to be leveling off, but not yet declining.
She said it is possible that the county will be able to meet the re-opening schedule outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott Friday, but that depends on virus statistics.
The most critical number for determining when the curve has begun to decline, she said, is hospital admissions. The availability of testing influences the reported case count, she said, but hospital admissions is more solid data.
She said relaxing the stay-at-home order too soon could undo the progress that has been made in containing the spread and cause even more severe economic damage to the area, as well as worsen the disease outbreak.
“I refuse to put our county in the position New York is in,” she said, noting that the Houston area has fared better than any other large city in the country.
When a reporter asked if she still considered the virus outbreak to be this generation’s “Pearl Harbor moment,” she said it is comparable to fighting a war in which the country was taken by surprise.
Unlike most wars, though, “We have the power to control the force with which the enemy comes,” Hidalgo said.
