Mayor Brandon Capetillo was one of the panel guests during a Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce meeting where he spoke about the status of the Bayland Island project and how Baytown is faring when oil prices have dropped tremendously amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The meeting, which was moderated by Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes, also included Public and Government Affairs Manager for ExxonMobil Baytown Aaron Stryk, President and CEO of Fidelis Realty Partners Alan
Hassenflu, and Roxie Krisher Hippard, Krisher-McKay Inc. Realtors.
Capetillo addressed the status of the hotel/convention center project on Bayland Island.
“I will say it has always presented a challenge,” Capetillo said. “It is a multifaceted type of project. Things that have nothing to with the project itself, like rights-of-way that have existed for years. We have to work through those legalities.”
Capetillo said the project is still onboard, but it has been delayed because of the bond market and the economic market. In February, Baytown council authorized the issuance of millions in certificates of obligation bonds for the Bayland Island hotel-convention center project. City Attorney Ignacio Ramirez said the COs are not to exceed the $20.5 million. The bond funds are paying for the contractual obligations for the planning, acquisition, construction, equipment, expansion repair, and the renovation of city-owned property, including the convention center and hotel.
“It would not be smart for Baytown to try and sell these bonds at this time, but the market still exists,” Capetillo said. “It is a market called municipal bonds, and it is pretty attractive to those that want to take a conservative approach in the market. We think we will go to market as soon as we can, as soon as we think we can hit a good interest rate for everyone. We looked at the numbers with the future hotel operator. We have folks contracted that will look at that and the revenue streams and predict the success or not. So far, from what I am told, the numbers are still favorable for the project to proceed. We think we will get it across the finish line sooner rather than later.”
Skewes said oil future prices dropped below zero in April. “It’s a sign of just how imbalanced the global oil markets are,” Skewes said. “As we all know, the City of Baytown was born on the back of oil and chemical production and is still a community heavily reliant on the energy giants who have global production plants here.”
Capetillo recognizes the oil and gas industry offers many jobs for Baytown citizens.
“But in the last few decades, we have brought on other aspects of employment and looked at other ways to diversify that job base,” he said. “In April, with oil prices dipping below zero dollars on the oil futures, it was certainly a wake-up call on how global the COVID-19 crisis itself, and how it impacted consumer-driven aspects. When people are not using fossil fuels or flying in commercial aircraft with jet fuel, oil and gas take a hit. Large-scale plants plan for downturns in oil and gas. They know it is a cycle they go through. They take the appropriate actions, and with personnel and any capital projects.”
Capetillo is positive Baytown will come out good once the pandemic subsides.
“We will overcome and have a good outcome when it comes to industry and Baytown,” Capetillo said. “It will be the same case once we get to a more acceptable oil price. And when our local industry continues to bring workers back on site, we will see a spike of a return to normal.”
Capetillo said the economic downturn is nowhere near as bad as he saw in 2008.
“I am not an economic type expert, but this virus itself compared to what I saw in 2008-2009 before a real recession rather than a consumer-driven downturn. I think this is a lot different,” Capetillo said. “I am optimistic this is a more short-term, and we’ll get back to normal. Prior to the virus, the Houston area, Baytown and East Harris County was going non-stop in expansions in industry and job creation and continued employment and economic development. We have been fortunate with the industrial growth, and we continue to manage that as a city, but I want to portray there is a light at the end of this tunnel, and I hope it will come sooner rather than later.”
Stryk was asked how ExxonMobil had weathered the COVID-19 storm.
“We have extensive experience in operating in a sustained low-price environment,” Stryk said. “Just the fact COVID-19 has put significant pressure on oil and gas demand has prompted us along with the rest of the industry to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term. A lot of projects planned for 2020 have been deferred, and others have been put on pause. In this environment, the health and safety of employees and contractors is a top priority. We are still operating as far as any shutdowns, to be clear, we are still open for business.”
Stryk added the ExxonMobil plant in Baton Rouge is producing isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient for hand sanitizer.
“Our Baton Rouge plant manufactures that, and they reconfigured their operations to increase the production medical-grade hand sanitizer,” he said. “And they are donating it to various medical facilities. In Baytown, we have increased the production of polypropylene, and it is a key ingredient that goes into the manufacturing of facemasks and hospital gowns, PPE to keep frontline workers safe. We tried to do our part to shift our product portfolio to help the world fight COVID-19. This goes back to us being an essential business.”
Hassenflu was asked how the retail market had been affected by COVID-19.
“Very badly,” Hassenflu said. “It has been put on pause for the last couple of months and probably paused for another month as things move back toward normalcy. We hope that by July, we will back to some sense of normalcy with retail sales, and we will be able to take inventory of what the retail landscape is at that time.”
Krisher Hippard was asked where she sees the residential and commercial real estate market heading for Baytown.
“I expect the market will be slower than what we have experienced in previous years, but interest rates are low and rental rates are high,” Krisher Hippard said. “After being familiar with the new normal, I expect buyers and sellers to move forward with their plans for new and additional housing. I think commercial properties might take a little bit longer as people are given the opportunity to work from home, the demand for rental space may decrease. This might be the trend for the future, but we really do not know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.