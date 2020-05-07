Baytown’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board got a report Wednesday on what the department staff has been doing during COVID-19 social distancing, and a tentative look ahead at what reopening could look like.
Aquatics Director Jenna Stevenson said plans are being shaped for a phased re-opening of the Pirates Bay Water Park, but the state has not yet announced when such facilities can re-open.
Texas has issued guidelines for re-opening public swimming pools, she said, but not for water parks and splash pads.
She said when the park re-opens, it will likely begin with only some attractions open, reduced capacity and reduced prices.
She said training of new lifeguards is slowed by limits on how many can be in the pool or a room for testing at once, but most of the required work can be completed under current restrictions, with plans to quickly finish more hands-on elements of training once it is again allowed.
Parks and Recreation director Scott Johnson said most lifeguards have been assigned to other duties until the park opens. Many are maintaining and improving flower beds in city parks, medians and at the Nature Center.
Park staff has kept on with its usual work of mowing and maintenance, while program staff has been assigned to daily sanitation of park equipment such as playgrounds, tables and benches.
Johnson said that while use of those items has been prohibited, many people continue to use them so the department has been keeping up an aggressive cleaning and sanitation schedule.
Staff has also been busy taking some of the usual in-person programs, such as fitness sessions and wetlands education, online.
Limited in-person program is returning starting this weekend with the Mayor’s Mall-to-Marina Bike Ride Saturday, a come-and-go event kicking off at 9 a.m. at San Jacinto Mall near the Goose Creek CISD Administration Building and Full Moon Hike at the Nature Center at 8 p.m.—both with plenty of space to avoid close contact.
The monthly Nurture Nature Series is expected to return at 10 a.m. June 6.
The traditional Memorial Day remembrance will be take place virtually rather than face-to-face, Johnson said.
At this time, the city plans to hold the July 3-4 concerts and fireworks show if allowed by the state and county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.