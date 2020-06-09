Faulty wiring appears to the culprit in an apartment fire last week.
Baytown firefighters ventured out in the early morning hours to battle an apartment blaze after receiving a call for a structure fire. The call came in around 3:30 a.m.
The fire broke out at the Laguna Azul Apartments, a multi-story,
multi-family residence located at 1200 Northwood Drive. The preliminary fire investigation indicates the origin of the fire to be faulty wiring on a rooftop A/C unit. The investigation continues at this time.
“That is what the fire investigators are saying,” Baytown Assistant Fire Chief Dana Dalbey said. “There is a unit up that had some exposed wires that appear to be the origin of the fire. Just the way, a big bundle of wires, to them that is what they are ruling as the origin of the fire.”
Dalbey said the fire produced a lot of smoke at first.
“That woke up the residents, and they knocked on doors and got everyone out before the fire department got there,” he said. “There were no pets or civilian injuries at all.”
All 16 units of building 17 were damaged and 48 occupants are displaced. The apartment complex management advised fire department officials they had units available and would relocate all of the affected residents. The American Red Cross was also called in to assist the residents with basic essentials. Marco Bracamontes, American Red Cross spokesman, said 15 families were helped totaling 62 people.
“We provided direct assistance, lodging (to those that needed it), and mental health, health and, spiritual care support depending upon the situation,” Bracamontes said.
All Baytown Fire Department units were dispatched and utilized to control the fire. The firefighters had trouble extinguishing the blaze due to a void in the wall.
“That type of construction is a sound barrier where they would build a double-wall,” Dalbey said. “They’ve changed the way they build those since then, but it put a hidden spot between the front and back buildings. It made it difficult to get to the fire and put it out, but it makes it easy to spread. It does good for providing a sound barrier, but it is not good for firefighting.”
Three Baytown Fire Department personnel were treated on scene for heat exhaustion, and one was transported to the emergency room due to heat.
“We had one guy transported to the emergency room, but he was discharged later and is expected to return to duty (today),” Dalbey said.
Mont Belvieu Fire Department and Cloverleaf Fire Departments were called to assist the city. The Mont Belvieu department was stationed at Baytown Fire Department Station No. 4 on East Fayle Street. The Cloverleaf Fire Department backed into Station No. 1 on Garth Road. The Crosby Fire Department was called to bring their cascade truck, which allows firefighters to fill their air tanks on scene. Mont Belvieu Fire Department later responded to the scene to assist with firefighting efforts.
