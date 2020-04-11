A $63.6 million budget has been approved for the Bayland Island hotel/convention center project.
The budget is up some $7 million from September 2018. The project is a public-private venture with the city putting up $21.1 million and the rest coming from private investors.
City Manager Rick Davis explained the project has two sides – the convention center side and the hotel side.
“The convention side is the city, and the hotel side is the MDD,” Davis said.
MDD and the corporation are comprised of mostly the same members.
In 2018, the private contribution of the project was around $35 million. With the new budget, that figure is now $42.5 million, while the city’s $21.1 million has not changed.
Davis said the city portion is being paid for with $17.1 million in COs, and another $4 million is coming from Hotel Occupancy Tax money in a one-time contribution.
The $42.5 million will come from selling bonds to institutional investors. The plan calls for investors to be paid back through the proceeds of the hotel.
Davis has also stressed the taxpayers in Baytown will not experience an increase in their taxes as a result of the hotel-convention center project.
City consultant Steve Galbreath explained why the cost has risen for the project.
“Budget has changed because of the new brand,” Galbreath said. “The $63.6 million is the budget that has been consistent since we changed brands. It’s been almost two years, so there’s been an escalation. But this brand is obviously more expensive to build.”
At one time, Marriott International was going to be the hotel’s brand, as was Hilton. Both left the project, and the new hotel brand has not been publicly announced.
Davis said in addition to the yet-to-be-named hotel brand, some time has elapsed, and the cost of certain items has gone up.
“As we continue to move toward ground-breaking, there are certain materials that have increased in costs as well,” Davis said. “Wages have also gone up. All sorts of things change over time. We saw this happen with the east water plant and various other projects we’ve done. Keep in mind this budget is very well supported by contingency. So, this new budget accommodates for the increase of cost, the elapse of time, the upgrade in the brand, and still maintains a really robust contingency cushion for the future. We are very confident in this budget, but we cannot continue to wait to break ground. As soon as the current (COVID-19) emergency moderates, we will be well on our way.”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said the idea of placing a hotel out on Bayland Island has been through four previous mayors since the 1990s.
“Excluding the current condition itself, everything else is coming together,” Capetillo said.
Councilman Chris Presley said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels the project will turn out successfully.
“It will take 18 months to build it, and the state of the economy and hotel industry at this point in time does not bother me,” Presley said. “Planes will fly again, and people will stay in hotels again. We are looking toward the future, and everything will normalize within a couple of years when this thing comes to market.”
Davis said the hotel-convention center will add a unique aspect to Baytown.
“This will bring a uniqueness to the project that will draw a lot of people there,” he said.
In February, Davis said a ground-breaking for the Bayland Island hotel-convention center looks promising for late March.
