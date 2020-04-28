Today is the last day to early vote in the Barbers Hill ISD and Mont Belvieu election.
Early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, also at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center.
The election had caught some attention because instead of moving it to November, as Gov. Greg Abbott declared entities in Texas could do in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials kept the election dates the same.
While district officials said they received more requests for mail-in ballots than usual for this election, the coronavirus did not appear to scare off in-person voters, according to Dr. Greg Poole, the district’s superintendent.
“We have close to 1,300 votes thus far, and it continues to inspire to see democracy trump a health crisis,” Poole said.
Poole said there were 292 absentee ballots for the election.
One reason Poole and other officials said it was necessary to continue on was the need to address growth in the district now instead of later. Waiting until November to put the $277.5 million bond on the ballot would result in overcrowding issues since the district has grown fast, Poole claimed. The district had an enrollment of over 6,000 students at the beginning of the school 2019-2020 year, a 9.3% increase over the previous year
The bond includes funds for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, along with campus additions designed to address enrollment. Expanding the Early Childhood Center is part of the bond as is new construction for the existing elementary schools, both north and south. In addition, district-wide safety and security initiatives are in the bond.
Poole has stated numerous times the bond would not result in a tax increase.
Due to concerns over having people exposed to the coronavirus, and possible future lawsuits contesting the elections’ results, State Rep. Briscoe Cain asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to conduct a criminal investigation into the election to see if the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD violated any provisions of the Texas Election Code. Officials at the district and city rebuked Cain for implying they had violated any part of the code. Paxton’s office issued an opinion to a request by Rep. Stephanie Klick, head of the Texas House Elections Committee, saying the coronavirus is not a reason to use mail-in ballots. Klick claimed other states use all mail-in balloting, but only in certain circumstances. Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii conduct their elections by mail.
There are also two board positions are also on the ballot. One is Position 3 held by incumbent George Barrera while incumbent Clint Pipes will face Brandie Ybarra for Position 4.
Incumbent Mayor Nick Dixon is running to lead the city again on the city’s part of the ballot. Kevin Yeager is challenging the mayor.
There are also two council positions on the ballot. Incumbent Mike Pomykal is running unopposed for Position 1. Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry are vying for Position 2 after incumbent Ricky Shelton has said he is not seeking re-election.
