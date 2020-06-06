Several Baytown community leaders attended a march to the Baytown Police Station Thursday that raised the concern of excessive use of force by police, particularly against persons of color.
The grassroots rally focused on two particular incidents in Baytown — the 2019 death of Pamela Turner during an arrest that turned violent, and the arrest on Market Street this week of two young men—one white and one black—while they were observing the arrest of one of their friends.
They were both charged with disorderly conduct-language for using obscene language—language also used by the arresting officer on a widely circulated video.
One, Skylar Gilmore, was also charged with interference with public duties, a charge that was soon dropped. Both of the arrested men pled no contest to the disorderly conduct charge, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
Dajone Mitchell, a friend of those arrested, said, “this, as well as all the other peaceful protests we’ve got going on, hopefully that can make the change that we’re looking for.”
Isaiah Phillips, one of the men who was arrested, said, “We’re doing something to actually make that change and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
He said it was worth going to jail for. “Sometimes you’ve got to make that sacrifice to make a change. Sometimes you’ve got to be that person to go to jail behind a little something so we can make such a change.”
As the march started, organizers asked for the protest to be peaceful and asked the crowd not to be negative toward the police who were present. “The cops that are here—they’re on our side,” said Anthony Carrington, one of the organizers. “They’re being peaceful.”
The two officers who mainly interacted with the crowd were Chief Keith Dougherty and Assistant Chief David Alford.
In an impromptu press conference later in the protest, Dougherty avoided direct criticism of the officer who had made the arrest on Market Street, but confirmed that he, like the officer who shot Pamela Turner, is restricted to administrative duties pending an Internal Affairs investigation.
He said he understood the frustration at how long action in the Pamela Turner case is taking. “The cases that they’re talking about are in the hands of the District Attorney waiting on Grand Juries an inordinate amount of time.
“People think that we’re not doing our job, but investigations are complete and they’re in the court system; they just have to go further in the court system.
“I have several cases down there,” he said. “I try to hold people accountable and I feel the frustration. In pretty much every case, I’m the complainant, because under civil service you have to have an investigation. You can’t just fire people, because they’re not at-will employees like some departments are.
“If I don’t have a complainant that feels comfortable coming forward and I see something I feel is egregious, I’m the complainant and then we start the investigation.
“Even in this case that happened this week, I’m the complainant because we still haven’t gotten a complaint by the family or the people involved.”
When asked about the Market Street arrests, he said, “I wait for the investigation, but obviously I feel that there were some better judgments that could have been made and that’s why I called for the investigation.”
He said in the arrest related to the initial stop, there was an outstanding arrest warrant. In the two arrests on disorderly conduct, he said, “The other ones, personally I probably would have communicated a little differently.”
In addition to the chief and assistant chief, Mayor Brandon Capetillo also attended the rally and spoke with protesters, as did City Council member Charles Johnson.
Johnson was elected in November of 2016 and is the first African American elected to the Baytown council.
He was also accompanied by his two teenage sons.
“Two things you need to remember,” he said. “You can’t have one without the other: Time and change. It takes time for things to change.”
