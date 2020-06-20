During the annual meeting of the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, where 85 people participated virtually, it was revealed the organization provided $2 million in funding to local human service programs from July 2019 through this month.
“Preliminary reports show an expected total of 50,000 people were served by programs funded by United Way,” Melissa Reabold, UWGBACC CEO. “Programs ranged from providing childcare to support for victims of abuse and violence. In addition, the Board of Directors invested nearly $50,000 in initiatives such as the annual Days of Caring, a volunteer-driven project-based initiative that includes installing ramps to improving agency facilities.”
Reabold said she was not too surprised by the high number of registrations for Thursday’s virtual meeting.
“United Way’s focus is on finding ways to improve the community, mostly through a collaborative effort,” Reabold said. “Community members are interested in learning more about where their donations were invested and the efforts to meet our mission.”
United Way announced for the ninth year running, more than $3 million was raised through Wednesday. About a quarter of all funding is donor-restricted, meaning it must be used for a specific purpose. A final tally of the annual fundraising effort will not be reported until the annual audit is completed. ExxonMobil, Covestro, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Zachry Group, Texas First Bank, CenterPoint Energy, LCY Elastomers, H-E-B, and Amegy Bank sponsor united Way’s operations.
During the Mission Moments segment of the meeting, Nick Woolery, the Board of Directors’ president, introduced three volunteers whose contributions to the organization helped make it a success this past year.
Jennifer Walsh, a board member and chair for Women United, talked about how the organization helps support women in the workplace.
“We have three key areas we are looking at,” Walsh said. “How women can achieve financial, professional, and personal success and how we can help them re-enter the workplace with single income families or families with no income. Also, how can we empower women to be a success and move up in the workplace.”
Walsh said there are three areas where people can get involved.
“Being an advocate, the giving piece or donating, and the volunteering,” she said. “There is something for everybody.”
Brent Barnes spoke about his experiences as the campaign coordinator for ExxonMobil Baytown area.
“I was involved with United Way in the past with donations and Day of Caring. But I didn’t know the depths of what I was getting into being the campaign coordinator last year,” Barnes said. “I have two big takeaways. One is the passion of our people. It is amazing. I think looking at all of the people the United Way brings together. It is not everyone trying to save the world, but everyone has their own niche they are passionate about. The more you talk with people, the more you get involved with the United Way.”
Barnes said another key takeaway was how change and innovation has been approached.
“In the areas we tried something new, it had a big impact on how people responded,” he said. “One of the big areas was the Day of Caring event and how we rearranged the schedule. This helped add another 250 to 300 volunteers to the sites.”
Priscilla Garza of the United Way’s Emerging Leaders spoke about how her group has contributed.
“We are a crew made of young adults, professionals passion for serving their community,” Garza said. “Last year, we were able to focus on financial stability, and we did that by providing educational opportunities to young adults through our very own poverty simulation. This a partnership with Lee College, and we created real-life situations they may face later on in adulthood. We also use it as a way to bring awareness of the local organization available in the community. We feel like our students based on feedback, they really enjoyed that and have a need for experience.”
Special campaign awards for participation and giving were announced during the meeting. This year’s Gold winners were: Covestro, ElDorado Nitrogen, ExxonMobil BTEC, ExxonMobil MBPP, ExxonMobil Research MOB, LCY Elastomers, and UPS.
The Employee Campaign Coordinator Rookie of the Year Award was presented to Sheree Cardwell of the City of Baytown. The Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year Award was presented to Tania Almazan of ExxonMobil.
The annual meeting also included the board election. Becky Chalupa, Garry Nelson, Denise Pratt, and Lena Yepez were recognized and thanked for their service as their terms ended.
Five were elected to serve a three-year term. They are Matt Bolinger, Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Innovation, Goose Creek CISD; Jamie Eustace, Director of Sterling Municipal Library; James Gibson, co-owner of GoGibsonTravel; Rusty Senac, retired healthcare executive and former Chambers County Commissioner and Beach City Mayor; and Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president.
The Live United Award was presented to the disaster recovery team. This team began in response to Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. The original steering committee then formed into Baytown Area and Chambers County Disaster Recovery, led by Guido Persiani, chair, Patti O’Neill-Burn, chair-elect and Carol Skewes, secretary. BACC DR provided guidance to include processes, policies, fundraising and volunteer management. Their efforts continue to be supported by the Disaster Recovery team: Patricia Wells, manager and Brittany Rodriquez, coordinator.
To volunteer for United Way, individuals can sign up at https://volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org/.
