Lee College officials have decided to postpone the spring 2020 commencement until December as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Amanda Smoke, college spokeswoman, confirmed the announcement, saying it was because of the current pandemic, as well as out of an abundance of caution for “the health and safety of our Lee College students, employees, families, and friends.”
“Plans are still being finalized for the event, but more details will be released soon,” Smoke said.
Smoke emphasized postponing the commencement ceremonies will not delay the actual awarding of degrees and certificates to May graduates.
There are currently 504 prospective graduates for degree and certificate plans for May 2020, according to Assistant Registrar and Director of Admissions Dr. Carl Husband.
Smoke said these are the latest numbers, but might not be the final tally of graduates for the spring.
“We can provide more precise numbers as the semester comes to a close,” she said.
Smoke added the college had not finalized a speaker yet for the ceremony in May.
Dr. Lynda Villanueva, the college’s president, sent a letter to students letting them know about the commencement change.
“We are writing to update you on plans for commencement, and to let you know how important it is to your Lee College family that we celebrate your hard work, perseverance and strength,” Villanueva stated. “Your Lee College family is very proud of you. Please know we are here for you and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the new schedule.”
