Baytown crew helps fight wildfire
While the focus is on responding to a pandemic, Baytown’s firefighters continue doing their traditional duties as well, with the usual calls to traffic accidents, fire alarms, gas leaks and such.
For some Baytown firefighters, though, the call to service is taking them to far West Texas to help battle a major wildfire.
A social media post from the Baytown Professional Firefighters Association, updated Wednesday, said a Baytown wildfire pumper and a crew were activated by the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and sent to Crockett County to help fight the Holcombe Road Fire.
Interstate 10 passes through Ozona, the county seat of Crockett County, between Sonora and Fort Stockton. The fire is southwest of Ozona.
By Wednesday, the Holcombe Road Fire covered 23,922 acres and was only 15% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Unoccupied home catches fire
• Closer to home, fire crews responded to a house fire Monday in the 5400 block of Lorraine Drive.
Firefighters were able to make quick entry into the unoccupied home and extinguish the fire. Its cause is being investigated.
—Mark Fleming
