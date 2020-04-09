Following Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order to close all county parks to the public, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has ordered all Precinct 2 parks to be closed to the public beginning this Thursday, April 9th at 8 p.m. To help prevent further spread of Covid-19, there will be no picnicking, no congregating or swimming permitted. The parks closures will remain in effect until Monday, April 13th at 8 a.m.
Closures includes:
- Playgrounds, splash pads, fitness area, beaches, pavilions, sport complex, nature center and preserves.
- All restrooms and water fountains
