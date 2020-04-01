A Highlands man identified as Gerald Wagnone III died in a car-motorcycle collision in Crosby Saturday.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports that Wagnone was traveling southbound in the outside lane of the 14700 block of FM 2100, near Crosby Middle School, when he struck the rear of a Honda Accord that was traveling in the same direction.
The driver of the Accord had just started through the intersection after stopping for a traffic light, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The case is under investigation.
