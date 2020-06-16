A tanker truck overturned on Interstate 10 near Thompson Road about 12:15 a.m. Monday, spilling about 4,500 gallons of gasoline onto the freeway, sending the driver to a Houston hospital by Life Flight and snarling traffic for nearly nine hours.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said when police arrived they found the truck on fire and the driver trapped inside.
Baytown Fire Department crews were able to extricate the driver and provide emergency care until she could be flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dana Dalbey.
Dalbey said that after the truck driver was sent to the hospital, firefighters used a foam blanket to suppress the gasoline vapors and contained the immediate threat to the public and the environment.
He said the scene was under control by 1:40 a.m. and was then turned over to the Texas Department of Transportation and an environmental clean-up contractor. The last fire department personnel left the scene about 3:30 a.m., he said.
Dorris said the freeway, which remained closed for the removal of the spilled fuel, was reopened about 9 a.m.
He said the accident reconstruction unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.