COVID-19 is not going to stop Barbers Hill ISD from celebrating its graduates in the Class of 2020. Graduation ceremonies are set for 8 p.m. May 29 at Eagle Stadium, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
The ceremony is also available virtually through a live feed, said Jami Navarre, Barbers Hill ISD spokeswoman.
“This will allow all family and friends to see their graduate walk across the stage because graduates are allowed four tickets each due to the social distancing guidelines,” Navarre said.
Navarre said the live stream is something the district normally does and is not due to COVID-19.
Valedictorian Gerardo Rafael Tandog Bote will deliver a speech as will Salutatorian William Colburn Cheshire.
Senior Class President Kandice Cantu is also giving a speech at the ceremony. Barbers Hill High School Principal Rick Kana and Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole will also deliver speeches. Charis Strickland will lead the ceremony in prayer.
