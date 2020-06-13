Both Baytown and Chambers County set new records this week for the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in a single day, reflecting a county-wide trend of increasing diagnoses and hospital admissions.
On Wednesday, eight new cases were confirmed in Baytown. The previous one-day high was six, which occurred twice in April and earlier this week.
Chambers County reported 10 new cases Thursday. The previous one-day high of five cases occurred only once, in April.
Harris County is urging residents to get tested in light of the increasing numbers, which are attributed to businesses re-opening and Memorial Day activities.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference Thursday that Monday had the highest number yet of COVID-19 patients in the general hospital population—then it increased each of the next four days.
She introduced a “threat level” system the county will use to keep residents informed of the risk level, ranging from green (no threat) to yellow, orange and red (severe threat). She said the current level is orange for a significant threat. There is not an immediate risk of hospitals being overwhelmed, she said, but infection trends are moving up.
Harris County offers free testing at two permanent sites and four mobile sites. To get a test, you must first complete an assessment online at www.readyharris.org or by calling 832-927-7575. Harris County sites are open to residents of surrounding counties as well.
The closest permanent site is at San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health has reported 16,188 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 15,552 on Wednesday. The county has had 271 deaths, up from 267 as of Wednesday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 169 cases confirmed through Friday, up from 152 Wednesday. Seven people have died.
The Highlands-area ZIP code has had 10 confirmed cases—an increase of one from Wednesday—and has had one death. The Crosby-area ZIP code had had 40 confirmed cases through Friday and no deaths, numbers that have held steady all week.
Chambers County has reported 104 confirmed cases as of Friday, up from 88 on Wednesday. No deaths have been reported.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 83,680 confirmed cases, which have resulted in 1,939 deaths. These numbers are up from 79,757 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, with 1,885 deaths.
