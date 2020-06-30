A woman wears a mask while voting on Monday. Early voting for the Texas primary runoffs began Monday.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Questions & answers (9)
- Named for a Confederate general, should Robert E. Lee High School and Lee College be renamed? (8)
- Vote out all the Democrats (6)
- Be the boss ... (6)
- Baytown officer under review in viral arrest (5)
- Kneeling during anthem (4)
- ‘Oft cited virtue’ (4)
- If stopped by police (4)
- Thank you, Donald Trump (4)
- Protest march to Baytown Police Department slated for today (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.