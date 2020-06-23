Texas’ surging coronavirus numbers will not slow the state’s reopening as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday instead prescribed an emphasis on face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, including hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day.
Abbott did not announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends as Texas reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. And while he didn’t rule out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas — describing it as a last resort — he said the virus did not require choosing “between jobs and health.” He instead emphasized long-established voluntary measures, such as staying at home if possible.
The Texas Medical Center is cautioning that, at the current caseload growth trajectory, ICU capacity could be exceeded within two weeks. Currently 83% of TMC ICU beds are in use, with 24% of beds in use by COVID-19 patients.
New hospitalization numbers have risen significantly since the beginning of June.
Abbott acknowledged the grim trends that continued over the weekend, saying the virus was spreading at “an unacceptable rate in Texas and must be corralled.”
Pressed on at what point he would consider putting restrictions back in place, Abbott said another doubling of new cases, hospitalizations and infection rates over the next month would create an “urgent situation” that would require action but did not offer specifics.
Goose Creek CISD
Goose Creek CISD confirmed Monday that there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases among district staff.
Matt Bolinger, executive director of strategic planning and innovation, said, “As expected given the continued community spread of COVID-19, Goose Creek CISD has had confirmed cases among employees. In accordance with the District’s prevention and containment protocols, District officials are conducting contact tracing and individually notifying every employee who may have been in close proximity to a coworker who has tested positive as recommended.”
Face coverings
Monday was the first day of a new requirement that all customers and employees in Harris County businesses wear face coverings.
The order came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his prohibition against fining individuals for not wearing face coverings does not prevent fining businesses that do not require coverings.
“I know that some people feel that wearing a mask is inconvenient or that it is like an infringement of freedom,” Abbott said in a televised briefing outside his office in the Texas Capitol. “But I also know that wearing a mask will help us to keep Texas open.”
Testing
For free COVID-19 testing, residents of Harris and surrounding counties can schedule an appointment at readyharris.org or by calling 832-927-7575. You must register online or by phone before going to a testing site.
The closest fixed site is at San Jacinto College Central Campus in Pasadena. This week the closest mobile site is at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health reports 23,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases through Monday, up from 19,739 confirmed through Friday. There have now been 332 deaths in the county, up from 311 as of Friday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 243 confirmed cases through Monday, up from 228 through Friday. The number of deaths in Baytown remains at seven.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, there have been 17 cases confirmed through Monday, up from 15 as of Friday. The number of deaths remains at one.
In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, there have been 50 confirmed cases, up from 47 as of Friday. No deaths have been reported.
Chambers County reports 156 confirmed cases through Monday, up from 149 as of Friday. No deaths have been reported. Three people are hospitalized.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 114,881 cases through Monday, up from 103,305 through Friday. There have been 2,192 deaths, up from 2,140 as of Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
