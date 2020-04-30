Harris County Public Health confirmed 6,161 cases of COVID-19 in the county through Wednesday. Of those 3,978 were active, 2,074 people have recovered and 109 people have died.
In the Harris County part of Baytown, 77 cases have been confirmed. The Highlands-are ZIP code, 77562, has had five confirmed cases. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 21 confirmed cases.
In Chambers County there have been 41 confirmed cases. Of those, 33 people have recovered and two are hospitalized. None have died.
Most of the Chambers County cases, 29, have been in the western part of the county.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 27,054 cases. Of those 1,702 people are in the hospital, about 12,507 people have recovered and 732 people have died.
