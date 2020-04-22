Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris county moved above 5,000 with Tuesday’s report, with a total of 5,143.
Of those 3,804 are active cases and 1,260 people have recovered. Another 79 people have died.
There have been 58 confirmed cases in the Harris County part of Baytown. There have been five confirmed cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 18 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has reported 36 confirmed cases. Of those, two people are in the hospital and 20 have recovered. There have been no reported deaths.
Most of the cases, 24, are in west Chambers County, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Across Texas 20,196 cases have been confirmed. That includes 1,419 people currently in hospitals, an estimated 6,486 people who have recovered and 517 people who have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.