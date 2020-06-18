A burglary at a business in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Drive about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday led to an hours-long manhunt involving police dogs and a Houston Police Department helicopter. Ultimately the burglar eluded capture.
Baytown police spokesman Sgt. Jason Kelly said officers responded to a burglar alarm in the building. They forced entry when they arrived and saw a man running from the location.
He stole computer equipment from the business. It was located and recovered a short time later.
In spite of the extensive search, he was able elude police by escaping into a wooded area east of the location.
The suspect is described as a black man about 30 years of age, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has dreadlocks.
