Baytown firefighters continue to Battle fire in Crocket County

On April 21, the Baytown Fire Department received a request for assistance with the wildland fires occurring in West Texas that started on April 19. The department, along with other fire departments in the region, formed a strike team through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to respond to the Holcombe Road Fire, located in Crocket County, which encompassed over 17,000 acres at that time.
Baytown Fire Department deployed the wildland engine and two members of the wildland team. During a TIFMAS deployment, the department usually sends the engine with four members from the department’s wildland team. However, with the ongoing pandemic, the department felt it was best for the community to send two members and have another department fill the other two seats.
The Baytown Firefighters arrived at the Holcombe Road Fire command post just before midnight April 21 and began fighting the wildfire the next morning. Currently, the Holcombe Road Fire has consumed 25,958 acres and is 47% contained.
