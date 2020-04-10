As the COVID-19 pandemic has become more widespread and more serious, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that Americans wear a cloth face covering while out in public, especially residents living in an area with significant community spread.
If you're confused about mask guidelines and are looking for answers, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital provides the following information about the new face covering recommendations.
The recommendation that the general public wear cloth face coverings isn't about protecting yourself from getting COVID-19, but more about preventing you from unknowingly spreading the illness to healthy individuals.
It can take between two and 14 days after being infected with the new coronavirus to begin showing symptoms. During this presymptomatic time, people you come into close contact with are at risk for becoming infected.
Some people infected with coronavirus never actually develop symptoms. In fact, the CDC reports that a significant number of people infected with the virus remain asymptomatic — maybe as many as 25%.
A cloth face covering is a cloth-based face covering that you make at home using common materials, such as a bandana or old t-shirt.
Cloth face coverings are not the same as surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are critical supplies that must be reserved for healthcare workers. If you have unopened packages of surgical masks or N-95 respirators, consider donating these important personal protective equipment (PPE) items to a health care facility.
Not sure how to make your own cloth-based face covering? Fortunately, the CDC provides instructions for making several types of homemade cloth face coverings, including directions for making one using just scissors and an old t-shirt. There are also instructions for sewn cloth face coverings, as well as bandana face coverings (which require rubber bands and a coffee filter).
No matter which type of homemade cloth-based face covering you choose, keep these do's and don'ts in mind:
• Do make sure it fits snug to your face while covering your nose and mouth
• Do make sure it stays securely in place (consider using rubber bands, if needed)
• Do make sure to include several layers of fabric
• Do wash it regularly in the washing machine
• Don't let it restrict your breathing
• Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth while removing it and before washing your hands
• Don't use a mask that has lost its form or function after being washed
In addition, cloth face coverings are not recommended for certain people, including:
- Children under the age of 2
- Individuals who have difficulty breathing
- Individuals who are unable to remove the mask without assistance
While cloth face coverings are recommended to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19, they do not replace the need for social distancing or any current stay-at-home orders.
Social distancing is still the most important community-based effort we can use to "lower the curve" — helping to keep high-risk people safe and reduce the burden placed on our health care system. Public health epidemiological modeling continues to show that COVID-19 cases could skyrocket if social distancing efforts are relaxed or not maintained for the coming weeks.
Concerned You May Have COVID-19?
If you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can speak to a Houston Methodist virtual urgent care provider 24/7 via the MyMethodist app. The provider will help you determine if testing is needed and advise you on where you should go. For more information on managing the challenges of the pandemic, visit the Coronavirus Resource Center at houstonmethodist.org.
