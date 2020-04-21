While domestic violence victim advocates across the world have warned that the social isolation and stay-at-home orders spawned by the coronavirus could lead to a surge in domestic violence, those same factors make it challenging to see if those predictions are correct.
Olivia Rivers, deputy director of The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a Pasadena-based family crisis center that also serves the Baytown area, said the organization has not seen a huge increase in phone calls.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said that the time frame most affected by the virus, March 1-April 17, does not show a notable increase in domestic violence cases from earlier in the year. In fact, such reports are down about 50% from the same time period in 2019.
This continues a trend the Baytown Police Department has seen for about six months, Dorris said. Overall domestic violence reports are down by about 40% year-to-date from 2019.
The comparatively low number of reports may not be as encouraging as it looks, Rivers said.
“We do know that with a lot of the children being away from school and a lot of people not being able to go to work that domestic violence is increasing in the home,” Rivers said.
The enforced togetherness, though, reduces the opportunities for victims of domestic violence to reach out for help.
“Usually it’s while the partner is at work that a lot of callers make these calls to domestic violence agencies,” she said. “Now that they are at home where it is more difficult to make those phone calls sometimes because the person is around.”
The Bridge has seen some people getting in touch by email or on Facebook so they can avoid speaking audibly.
Also, she said, some reports have come in through schools where children have reported violence to teachers, or the abuse victim has spoken to a teacher since communicating with the child’s teacher is less likely to be questioned by the abuser than communicating with a stranger.
The shelter operated by The Bridge holds 100 people and is at capacity, but is assisting some victims in relocating to safer locations with friends or relatives. “We don’t have a lot of people seeking shelter right now. A lot of our phone calls are just more for information.”
“What we are doing every time someone calls is a safety plan,” Rivers said. “We talk about what are the best options for them to stay safe. We always see that victims know their partners better than anyone else and sometimes a call of needing support isn’t about leaving. In domestic violence, the chances of lethality, or homicide, do increase once the person leaves.”
“Because there are just so many limited spaces to go we know that some of our callers may just be looking for resources once things do open up.”
In some cases, she said, calls come indirectly through friends or family members who are more easily contacted.
With so many people in a confined space, Rivers said the shelter is operating under quarantine conditions, with offices closed. Early in the crisis, she said, seven employees volunteered to be “locked in” so they do not increase exposure risk by coming and going.
They have now been at the shelter since March 20 without being able to visit family or friends. They each have a private room and rotate being on duty.
The community has been very supportive during the current crisis, she said, with numerous restaurants providing meals and people providing supplies—especially paper supplies.
The website for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters is tbotw.org and the 24-hour hotline is 713-473-2801.
If you believe you or someone else is at immediate risk, call 911.
