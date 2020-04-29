Interstate 10 at Garth Road was closed in both directions about 10:15 p.m. for emergency crews to respond to a high-speed police chase that ended with at least one person injured by gunfire.
The pursuit, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, entered Baytown from the west and ended in reported gunfire on the Interstate 10 near Garth Road.
Few details are confirmed at this time. Watch for updates.
