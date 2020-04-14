By Matt Hollis
The number of Chambers County COVID-19 confirmed cases has risen to 29.
The dashboard indicates there are 18 confirmed cases in West Chambers County and another seven in mid-county. Four more cases are located in the eastern portion of the county.
A total of 365 people have been tested in the county with 10 recoveries and one hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
The case gender percentages are 37.93% men and 62.07% women.
Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel sent out a clarification of Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation, which was issued Sunday.
“What this proclamation did was renew his original proclamation declaring a state of disaster, which was issued on March 13, 2020,” Holzaepfel said. “It did not extend the ‘stay-at-home’ measures he enacted state-wide via GA-14
on March 31 and expiring April 30.”
Holzaepfel also sent out a notice about a survey put together by the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mont Belvieu.
The survey is designed for people to give the status of their business and how they are utilizing the CARES Act loans. The responses are to help officials communicate with legislators to get bills passed to support local businesses. The survey needs to be completed no later than Monday.
The link for the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19Biz. For a breakdown of each city in Harris County with confirmed cases, visit
http://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/2019-Novel-Coronavirus.
