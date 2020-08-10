Concerns over the removal of a collection box in front of the Post Office on Garth Road appear to be much ado about nothing.
The missing box drew concerns from a number of community members who favor the convenience of the drive-thru box compared to going into the office itself to conduct business. The post office, as it turned out, was simply replacing the box with a new one.
