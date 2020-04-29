Police Beat

A 30-year-old Baytown man was charge with driving while intoxicated after a minor hit-and-run accident near North Main Street and Highway 146 about 6:45 p.m. Monday.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the man, identified as Wyman Richardson, was driving a black Lexus when he rear-ended another vehicle. He got out of his car and confronted the other driver before getting back in his car, driving over the curb then driving to the parking lot of the Victory Temple Church.
When officers arrived, Dorris said, Richardson appeared confused and intoxicated. He resisted arrest, Dorris said, and police used a Taser to subdue him.
Burglary
• Tools were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Briar Court about 1 p.m. Monday.
Thefts
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Ripple Creek Circle Monday.
• A strip of window lights was reported stolen from a business in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue Sunday.
