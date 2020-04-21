The possibility of more COVID-19 testing kits landing in Chambers County is looking up.
Last week, Chambers County went public with complaints about its frustration at procuring testing kits and personal protection equipment. With a population of over 44,000, only 451 tests have been administered.
Chris Van Deusen, Director of Media Relations for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the state has received an influx of nasal swabs and will be able to send out more tests. While Chambers County will not receive the 1,000 requested in March, the county will receive more tests.
“We will be able to fill out more those orders,” he said. “We will be pushing those out in the next few days.”
Van Deusen said the state has had an incredible demand for test kits and there have not been enough to go around.
Van Deusen said the department spent the weekend looking at the numbers to determine where to send the tests.
“We look at the number of cases, the outbreaks and population,” he said. “Now we will be able to look at more of the rural counties.”
Van Deusen said the state has sent 135 tests as of Friday to Chambers County, which has reported five received out of its initial 1,000 requested. He added there are other sources to receive tests besides the county such as doctors and clinics.
For some in Chambers County, the expense is too much in light of the current economic situation and traveling to Baytown to Galveston for a public test is not an available option.
Chambers County Public Information Officer Ryan Holzaepfel said the county has gotten some responses after it went public with its issues and the health department has heard from the state.
“They think they will send more tests but nothing yet,” he said. “Hopefully we can get some more.”
He added the county has received more personal protection equipment, which was another issue. The county purchased equipment and the state has also provided additional supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.