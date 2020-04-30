Chambers County is offering curbside pickup at three different library locations.
The county asks people place holds for items currently available at the location they would pick up from either online or by calling, Chambers County Library in Anahuac, 409-267-2554, Juanita Hargraves Memorial Branch in Winnie, 409-296-8245, or Sam & Carmena Goss Memorial Branch in Mont Belvieu, 281-576-2245.
Patrons are asked to call from their car when they arrive at a library location, open the truck or backseat door and get back in their vehicle. Library staff will place items directly into the vehicle.
The service is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
—Alan Dale
