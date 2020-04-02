A county-operated emergency medical services operation has been launched for the Mid- and West-Chambers County, a concept officials say creates a unified system with more consistency.
The merged EMS service launched Monday, making a dream come true for many in the county, including elected officials such as Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, Chambers County Commissioner Billy Combs, Gary Nelson, Mark Tice and Jimmy Gore.
“We’ve worked for a long time to bring this consolidation about,” Sylvia said. “I’m excited to continue improving the services that we offer our citizens.”
Officials have said EMS is a vital part of emergency services and standardizing these services provides Chambers County residents with the best care available.
“This would not have been possible without the hard work of Judge Sylvia and the
commissioners,” Ron Nichols, EMS director, said. “We also appreciate Trinity Bay EMS and Anahuac EMS for their years of volunteer service. We look forward to serving Chambers County residents and visitors for years to come.”
In July, Fitch & Associates presented some options about merging some local EMS services with the county to the commissioners. The firm did the study after Anahuac and Trinity Bay EMS put in a request to commissioners court. The Winnie-Stowell EMS made it clear to the court they did not want to participate while the Mont Belvieu EMS is city-run. In the fall, commissioners voted to move Anahuac and Trinity Bay EMS into the county.
Previously, Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel said during times of disaster, it was difficult for the EMS to keep staffed since many of the employees were not employed fulltime and had other jobs.
“Their primary job will call them in since that is their duty to act. That has been a challenge in the past during major events like that,” Holzaepfel said.
In light of the COVID-19 situation, Nichols said the county residents could benefit greatly from the merge.
“Basically, this allows us to have all full-time employees work with the EMS services,” Nichols said. “Now we have a fulltime staffs and can make sure we have staff levels up, and no one has to be pulled from their jobs.”
This news comes on the heels of the announcement of the ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in the county.
Out of the nine, seven are reported as non-travel related. Chambers County officials have set up a website for people to find out information on COVID-19 cases in that county and other places.
Visit www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/coronavirus.
Nichols said more is to come concerning the EMS merge.
“We have currently put in our request to the state for two additional licensed units,” he said. “Right now, the plan is to operate with the staff we have, and then we’ll have two more units that will be licensed. We’ll have the three trucks licensed and operating every day, and a fourth will be a reserve that gets pulled up if we need it. That is more consistent across the board. The end result will provide the best service possible for the citizens.”
