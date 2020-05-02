A Baytown man and woman were both charged with robbery after they allegedly assaulted and stole a purse from a woman at the East Little League Park on 10th Street about 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the woman reported she was walking near the park when the pair approached and asked for her purse. When she refused to give it to them, she said they grabbed her purse, dragged her through the parking lot of the ball field and began assaulting her, eventually gaining control of the purse and fleeing.
The woman went to a nearby gas station and called police.
Police found 19-year-old Joshua Cuellar and 18-year-old Cloe Fields, who matched the description of the robbers, in a dugout.
They were both charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
Young suspects
A woman reported being robbed when she returned home after running errands about 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Ash Street.
As she walked up to her door, she said she was approached by two young males. One stuck something in her back, possibly a gun, and took her purse while the other demanded her car keys, she told police. The pair then fled and got into a waiting vehicle down the street.
Dorris said that someone was seen shortly afterward dropping a purse from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Magnolia. Four young males were found walking nearby and detained and the suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in the 1200 block of Cypress.
The four were detained and taken to the police station for investigation. Dorris said aggravated robbery charges are pending against two of them, one 15 and one 14. The two others, both 17, were released without charges.
RaceTrac burglary
The RaceTrac store in the 8800 block of North Highway 146 was broken into about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Burglars got away with cash from the registers and about $8,000 worth of cigarettes.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said officers responded to an alarm at the business and found the front door glass shattered and obvious signs of a break-in.
One of the suspects is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s wearing a red baseball cap, black and white hoodie, gray sweatpants, black athletic shoes and white gloves. The other man had a blue mask covering his face and was wearing a green hoodie, black shoes and white gloves.
Gunshot injury
Police were called to the emergency room about 4:15 a.m. Thursday when a gunshot victim, a 30-year-old man from Woodville, arrived by private vehicle.
The man told police he pulled off the interstate to take a nap and a man approached his car and asked for a cigarette and a ride. He said he took the man to a location near East Texas Avenue and 5th Street and the man pulled a gun on him.
Dorris said the gunshot victim reported he got into a struggle with his assailant, during which the gun went off and struck him in the leg. After hitting the victim in the head, the assailant drove of in his car, he reported.
Rather than calling 911, the victim said he called his mother in Houston, who then came and took him to the hospital.
Armed robbery
An employee at the TA Truck Stop reported being robbed at gunpoint about midnight Thursday night.
Dorris said a man approached the counter with a soda bottle as if he intended to purchase it, then pulled a gun on the employee and demanded all the money. He then fled the store in a dark colored four-door passenger car.
Burglaries
• Firearms, electronics and other items were reported stolen from two vehicles at Blue Heron Park about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Garth Road.
