The City of Baytown announced Wednesday afternoon it was closing down Pirates Bay Waterpark and Calypso Cove until further notice.
The move comes after the city was notified Sunday an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee began showing symptoms Saturday afternoon and was sent home. Since that time, two other employees, who were asymptomatic, tested positive. They worked in close proximity with each other and had limited contact with water park guests the city stated in a press release. The city would not identify which park facility the employees worked at.
