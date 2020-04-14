The Baytown Rotary Club hasn’t let a pandemic get in the way of their weekly meetings — they’ve just moved those meetings online and shifted some of their focus onto the COVID-19 crisis.
In Rotary’s last meeting, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital CEO David Bernard thanked the club for a $5,000 donation to the Houston Methodist Infectious Disease Research Fund.
“It is a matching fund, which means we have a donor that challenged us with $1 million that would match everything, so the Baytown donation of $5,000 is matched so it is actually a $10,000 donation,” he said.
The hospital system’s research arm, the Houston Methodist Academic Institute, is working on promising treatments and therapies to fight COVID-19 as well as alleviate the potential shortage of ventilators.
Projects currently underway related to the coronavirus, according to the hospital’s website, include isolating antibodies in plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients that could be given to others who are critically ill, developing and testing an RNA vaccine for COVID-19, investigating ways to build ventilators using CPAP machine engineering concepts and building portable biosafety cabinets so ICU doctors can perform procedures on COVID-19 patients.
Bernard said the most recognizable symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and fatigue, though more people are showing up with more symptoms as time goes on.
The symptoms are not always easy to distinguish from more common ailments like cold, flu and allergies.
Where COVID-19 is different, he said, is “highly contagious, it’s new so very few people have immunity, it causes infections without symptoms [in people] who may unknowingly infect others, and it can latch on to receptors in the lungs causing severe pneumonia in 10 times more than the seasonal flu.”
Older people are at much greater risk of death of they get the virus, Bernard said. “80-plus is at 17% mortality rate, 70-79-year-old about 10% and about 4 and a half percent of those in the 60-69 age range and then it drops pretty significantly below 59.”
He said the purpose of efforts to “flatten the curve” is to avoid having more patients than the health care system can handle. “We only have a certain number of beds and a certain number of ICU beds. We can take on all of this volume over a period of time. We can’t do it all at once.”
In other countries and in parts of the U.S., doctors have had to decide who gets treated and who doesn’t because there are too many patients to treat everyone. Keeping the number of cases within the system capacity prevents getting to that point.
Social distancing works by reducing the number of people infected by each carrier of the virus. “Based upon this virus and what we know, one person can infect two-and-a-half people. If you actuate that out 30 days, one person can infect 406 people over a 30-day period of time.
“If that person would do half as much and expose themselves to 50 percent fewer, basically it goes to 75 people over 30 days.”
