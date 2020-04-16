For anyone feeling nostalgic about the days when going to a movie was an adventure—or even just the days when going to a movie was an option — Baytown Tourism has a treat planned Friday night with the Facebook premiere of “When the Lights Went Down.”
“When the Lights Went Down” is a documentary about the Brunson Theater and its place in Baytown’s heart and history.
The 40-minute documentary was the centerpiece of the grand re-opening of the Brunson as Baytown’s Tourism Development Office on Aug. 23 and is normally shown in the theater lobby at noon each Thursday and Friday.
Anna Enderli Yowell, the city’s tourism coordinator, said that since people can no longer come to the tourism office to see the movie and find out about events, Tourism Marketing Specialist Sheree Cardwell had the idea of making it into a virtual event.
“We really wanted to do a Facebook premiere of it to get a whole lot of people all together at once and see this amazing documentary,” Cardwell said.
“We all miss going to the movies,” she said. “What better time to virtually see a movie than whenever we can’t go to the movies?
“We’re asking people to pop your popcorn, get your family together; let’s take a trip down part of Baytown history.”
The documentary features interviews with patrons and employees of the theater as well as family of the moviehouse’s larger-than life manager Rufus Honeycutt and builder Howard Brunson.
Behind the documentary were director Kenneth Benitez and writer/producer Rick King. King is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School who grew up in the Lakewood neighborhood.
The movie is at 7 p.m. Friday on the Baytown Tourism Facebook page at facebook.com/baytowntourism.
