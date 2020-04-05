ExxonMobil will help provide about 1 million meals to Houston-area residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through $250,000 in contributions to local food banks.
The Houston Food Bank will receive $200,000 including $50,000 worth of gasoline gift cards for use at Exxon- and Mobil-branded retail stations to help deliver food to those in need.
“We value the important roles the Houston and Montgomery County food banks are playing in supplying food to vulnerable populations in the Houston region during these difficult times,” Suzanne McCarron, vice president of public and government affairs at ExxonMobil, said. “We hope our contributions will help their efforts and those who need assistance as our community pulls together to defeat COVID-19.”
The Montgomery County Food Bank will receive $50,000 from the company.
The Houston Food Bank is working with hundreds of nonprofit agencies in the area to feed children, families and senior citizens facing hardship as a result of COVID-19.
“Hundreds of thousands of people count on Houston Food Bank and its partners, and this number has heightened significantly as the COVID-19 situation developed and continues,” Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of Houston Food Bank, said. “We provide essential services and will continue to do so to meet the demand of the community, but we cannot do it alone. This generous donation from ExxonMobil will allow us to provide food for children, senior citizens and families, including the most vulnerable, those who don’t have the means to have reserves of food and other necessities.”
ExxonMobil, which has about 11,000 employees living and working the greater Houston area, remains focused on keeping its workforce safe and healthy to maintain its operations and maximize production of materials critical to the global response.
ExxonMobil and the Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI) will collaborate to swiftly re-design and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment for health care workers.
Items such as face shields and masks are in short supply as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.
ExxonMobil said it is applying its experience with and know-how in polymer-based technologies, in combination with GCMI, to facilitate development and expedite third-party production of innovative safety equipment.
A new industrial-style mask, on the fast track to production, is said to improve coverage of a health care worker’s nose and mouth.
It will employ a replaceable cartridge system that includes a filtration fabric to prevent contact spread of the virus from the saturated filter.
The filters are disposable while the main component of the mask is said to be capable of withstanding repeated sterilization. This should extend the life cycle of the product and address shortages of N95 masks, ExxonMobil said.
Prototypes are presently being tested and reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration. Following approval, production will start immediately.
Manufactures hope to be able to produce up to 40,000 ready-to-use masks and filter cartridges per hour.
Another product developed by GCMI is a face shield made from high-grade polymers said to withstand the harsh conditions of sterilization, allowing for re-use.
The technology is said to comply with existing safety standards, reducing the time from design to front-line use.
According to ExxonMobil, more than 50,000 units have already been produced and are being distributed to hospitals in New York and Atlanta. There are plans to manufacture more than 170,000 shields/hr shortly.
GCMI verifies, validates, and accelerates the development and commercialization of new medical technologies, and has participated in various collaborative research programs to protect frontline healthcare personnel against COVID-19.
ExxonMobil is making its specialists available to provide technical expertise and is also delivering polypropylene from its manufacturing sites in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
If needed, the raw materials will be expedited for face mask assembly, the company said, adding that it would also facilitate supply chain interfaces to speed up deployment.
