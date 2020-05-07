A Highlands company’s ability and willingness to adjust to the marketplace has resulted in a new venture while securing its employee’s ability to support their families.
ZXP Technologies has secured FDA approval to repackage hand sanitizer. It typically specializes in blending, packaging and distributing automotive, industrial and commercial lubricants along with specialty chemicals. The economic slump powered by the COVID-19 pandemic left company leadership looking for ideas to compensate for a loss in business.
“We are always looking for ways to diversify,” Executive Vice President Jayna Mull said. “We saw this as an early opportunity. We have been packaging now for over a month. We tried to do this the right way.
“We see this as part of our new norm, and it will be everywhere.” Mull said sanitizer will be in places from stadiums to schools and in every car, boat and SUV.”
To meet the challenge of the new venture, ZXP focused on turning over three lines of production solely for packaging sanitizer. It took a couple of weeks to retrofit the lines for what the company feels will be the long haul.”
It was also able to gain FDA approval as it is one of the business lines that are considered for the fast track to meet the challenges of life with the coronavirus.
“It was really quite a shocker for us as well,” Mull said. “We are not making the product and that is the real rub with the agencies. They probably couldn’t do it as quick as we did.”
The company considered itself lucky at the outset of the stay-at-home orders and the drop-off in the oil field because it didn’t have to furlough any of its employees. But they were forced to cut hours. That has changed with the development of the hand sanitizer packaging aspect of the company.
ZXP receives its product from Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It is able to package thousands of cases a week.
“We are really happy we were able to adapt and allow our employees to receive their full hours.,” Mull said.
