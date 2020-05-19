The City of Baytown’s Memorial Day celebrations for 2020 is going to be virtual.
“We had to do some things differently this year due to COVID-19,” said Alice Jauregui, City of Baytown spokeswoman.
The traditional celebrations are usually held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Bicentennial Park. The Baytown Veterans Honor Guard, members from the VFW Post 912, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 922 have participated in the event as do many of Baytown’s veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Many of the would-be participants are in the high-risk category, so we could not gather as we normally would,” Jauregui said.
The video will be broadcast on Channel 16, the city’s television channel, as well as the City of Baytown’s YouTube site.
There is no scheduled guest speaker for this year’s event.
