Councilman Charles Johnson made it a point during a January council retreat to request more events celebrating African American culture.
As one of the state’s largest holidays for the community approached on the heels of protests of racial injustice, the city whiffed on an opportunity to fulfill the councilman’s request.
The City of Baytown is planning a party event this weekend to help people find some relief from the COVID-19 pandemic on Juneteenth, a day for African-Americans to celebrate their freedom from slavery.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Party on the Peninsula It is the city’s first social-distancing, after hour event from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Baytown Nature Center, 6213 Bayway Drive.
Juneteenth is nationally celebrated as the day slavery ended in the United States. The day was celebrated in Texas for years after being named a state holiday in 1980.
Johnson, Baytown council’s lone African-American member, said he had received many phone calls and texts about the timing of the city’s event, had a different take on the issue.
“When I heard that this is what happened, I started receiving communications from citizens in our city,” Johnson said. “After I heard about how Bag of Donuts was booked, I asked why someone from Parks and Recreation did not bring up June 19 as a day celebrated among African Americans for their freedom?”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo explained why the event was scheduled on Juneteenth.
“About four weeks ago, a representative from Bag of Donuts reached out to our Parks and Rec department, saying they were in the area or going to be in the area, so they offered up a package deal that had to be on the 19th,” Capetillo said. “Parks and Rec thought about it and wanted to have a small venue to prepare for the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.”
Capetillo said department officials felt the Baytown Nature Center was perfect since it does not allow for large crowds.
“That is how it came about,” Capetillo said. “The event is on June 19, but there was not anything insensitive to that date. That was just a date that came forth from the Bag of Donuts representative. There was no flexibility in it.”
Johnson feels an excellent opportunity for the City of Baytown to start recognizing African-American heritage was missed.
“We already had conversations during our council retreat (in January) about finding ways of celebrating African-American heritage in the city,” Johnson said. “I hope someone would have brought this up and tell Bag of Donuts we appreciate the offer, but we are going to take this opportunity to find someone we could use to help celebrate Juneteenth.”
Capetillo said the event would also give them an idea of how to handle social distancing for the 4th of July events.
“We want to offer the citizens the ability to celebrate our nation’s birthday, but also put in the protocol and safeguards to keep everyone safe,” Capetillo said. “We will make every amenity we can in regard to public safety.”
Johnson pointed out the event’s timing not only coincides with Juneteenth celebrations, it does not line up with the emotions from recent events, such as the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
“Going forward, I can assure you this will not happen again,” Johnson said. “If I had known about it, I would have spoken up and said something. I had no idea this was going on until I started receiving phone calls.”
Johnson added at the January retreat, he said there was discussion about doing some celebrations on important days that celebrate African-American heritage, such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Day and Gospel Music Heritage Month in September.
“I do not want to throw anyone under the bus. But they threw themselves under the bus,” Johnson said. “With everything going on now, how it did not click in someone’s mind?”
Johnson said he had taken it upon himself to bring to council’s attention more should be done to celebrate African-American heritage.
There are two Juneteenth celebrations set for this weekend. The Houston Society for Change is hosting a drive-thru mask and grocery giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Abiding Faith Church, 8203 John Martin Road. State Senator Carol Alvarado, Constable Pct. 3 Sherman Eagleton, and Pastor Shannon Frazier of Abiding Faith Church are participating in this event. Johnson is set to participate as well. Community partner Carl Davis, the event’s organizer, is appearing along with Pernell Davis, Terrance Hall, Minister Ikeena Lewis, Darrell Martin and Chris Spellmon. Voter registration will also take place at this event.
There is also a Juneteenth parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Line up starts on Jones Road and Richard Street in McNair. All are invited to participate and decorate their cars, motorcycles, bikes or floats. There is not going to be a festival in the park due to COVID-19. Johnson will participate in the parade as well.
